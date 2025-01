Madison Keys will face Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final after defeating Iga Swiatek in a thrilling tiebreak 5-7, 6-1, 6-6 (10-8). (1:26)

It was a hectic women's semifinal day at the Australian Open, with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka beating close friend Paula Badosa, and American 19th seed Madison Keys upsetting Iga Swiatek to make just her second major final.

