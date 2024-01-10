Watch the best plays from Kawhi Leonard that led him to inking a contract extension with the Clippers. (1:56)

The best of Kawhi Leonard's season with the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year, $153 million contract extension to remain with the LA Clippers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers announced the deal Wednesday but did not disclose terms.

Sources told Wojnarowski that the deal will pay Leonard $52 million in the first year and approximately $50 million per season over the next two years. The extension does not include a player option, according to Wojnarowski.

Leonard is in the midst of a one of his healthiest and productive seasons as a Clipper, and the extension ensures that the Clippers will have their franchise star as they move into their new Intuit Dome next season.

The Clippers also are having ongoing extension talks with Paul George and want to have both of their stars lined up on longer-term contracts, sources told Wojnarowski.

Leonard had until June 30 to sign an extension with a $48.7 million player option for next season. George also has a $48.7 million player option for next season.

Both Clippers stars entered the season eligible for a maximum extension of four years and $223 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Leonard is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 51.6% shooting from the field along with 43% from behind the arc in 32 games this season. Since a 3-7 start not long after trading for James Harden, the Clippers have won 20 of their last 26 games.

A healthy Leonard has been a huge part of that success. Leonard opened this season playing in 27 straight games, his most consecutive games in a season since 2016-17.

George also is enjoying a healthy start to the season, averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 46% shooting and 40.9% from behind the arc in 34 games.

"We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi," Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said in a statement. "He is an elite player, a terrific partner and a relentless worker who knows how to win and makes it his first priority. He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago, and excited to keep building with him."