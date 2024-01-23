Open Extended Reactions

Since the start of the regular season, James Harden, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have joined new teams.

The trade that sent Anunoby to the New York Knicks was the first in December since 2019. But now the calendar has turned to January and the 2024 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8 is fast approaching.

To help get you ready, we've broken down what to watch for all 15 teams in the Eastern Conference: What kind of moves they can make, what we're hearing, front office trade histories and trade restrictions to note.

We've also identified one trade we would like to see from each team between now and the deadline.

Our guide to the Western Conference will come Wednesday.

Note: Teams have $7.0 million cash to send out and receive in trades unless otherwise noted.

Trade meter: 9

What to watch: The entire roster

Nearly a full season since coach Quin Snyder took over, the Hawks' record under him is no better than under his predecessor Nate McMillan's. Atlanta is below .500 and has no identity outside of ranking near the bottom of the NBA in defensive efficiency.