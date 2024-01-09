Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced on Monday night.

Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder during a training session on Saturday, causing him to miss Sunday's road win over the Phoenix Suns. He underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear and will require surgery to repair, according to the team.

Morant is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the 2024-25 season.

The Grizzlies went 6-3 with Morant in the lineup, matching Memphis' win total during the 25-game suspension he served to begin the season. Morant was suspended for conduct detrimental to the league because he brandished a firearm during an Instagram Live video. He served an eight-game suspension after a similar incident last season.

Morant will be the second Memphis starter to undergo a season-ending surgery. Steven Adams will miss the entire season after undergoing surgery during the preseason to repair the PCL in his right knee, an injury that has sidelined the center since January of last year.

Morant, a two-time All-Star who is in the first season of a five-year, $197 million maximum contract extension, averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists in his nine games this season.

The Grizzlies are in 13th place in the Western Conference with a 13-23 record.