The New York Knicks are finalizing trade to send forward Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

The deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York.

Toppin, 25, was drafted with the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft and averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds last season, his third in the league. The 6-foot-9 forward has shown flashes of his potential throughout his career but has struggled to get consistent minutes on a Knicks team focused on winning in the immediate future.

Toppin's $6.8 million salary will go into the Pacers' cap space while New York creates a $6.8 million trade exception, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. Toppin is eligible to sign a rookie extension until October 23.

The trade can't be completed until Thursday.