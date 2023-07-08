In a cost-cutting move, the Atlanta Hawks are trading guard TyTy Washington Jr., forwards Usman Garuba and Rudy Gay, and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The Hawks will save $4.5 million in the salary on the deal and give the Thunder the second-round pick for taking on the additional salary. Both the Hawks and Thunder acquired Washington, Garuba and Mills along with second-round picks from Houston last week.

It is unclear if either team will keep any of these players on their respective rosters, especially the Thunder, who now have 21 players under contract -- the maximum allowed during the offseason.

Mills has been traded three times in the past 10 days, beginning with Brooklyn to Houston, Houston to Oklahoma City and now on to Atlanta. His $6.8 million expiring contract fits into deals to make salaries match up, and Atlanta is still deciding whether he'll be a part of its preseason roster, sources said.

Washington and Garuba, both 21, were first-round draft picks in Houston in 2022 and 2021, respectively, and there are more teams interested in acquiring them individually to further develop their potential, sources said. The Thunder could keep one or both, but they're loaded with talented young players and might not have an opportunity -- or roster room -- for them.

The Hawks acquired Houston's Washington and Usman for two future second-round picks and $1.1 million in cash last week. The Rockets sent Mills to the Thunder with a future second-round pick, too.

The Thunder received three second-round picks in the Mills deal with Houston -- the Rockets' picks in 2024, 2029 and 2030.

In three trades -- bringing in and trading out Mills and trading for Victor Oladipo with Miami Heat -- the Thunder accumulated six future second-round picks to take on $20.5 million in salary. The Thunder did so without compromising their cap flexibility next summer.