NBA summer league has begun in Salt Lake City and Sacramento, California, with top draft picks such as Brandon Miller making his debut with the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren seeing his first game action since the 2022 summer league because of a season-ending foot injury.

The NBA 2K24 Summer League taking place Friday through July 17 in Las Vegas will be headlined by No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, who will face Miller when his San Antonio Spurs take on the Hornets on Friday night. The Vegas league takes place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. The 76-game event will feature all 30 NBA teams, with each playing at least five games from Friday through July 14.

After each team plays four games, the top four (determined by winning percentage) will advance to the playoffs and participate in a semifinal game on July 16. The 26 teams that do not advance to the playoffs will play a fifth and final game on either July 15 or July 16.

The two semifinal winners will advance to the championship game (July 17).

With so many games to be played, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Kevin Pelton take a look at the most notable players to watch in Las Vegas and their impact for their respective teams.

