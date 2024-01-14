Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Pistons have traded forwards Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers and two future second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, sources told ESPN on Sunday morning.

The deal unloads $12.5 million in Bagley's guaranteed money for 2024-25 off the books for the Pistons.

The Wizards land second-round picks in 2025 and 2026 to take on the salary, sources said.

The rest of the players involved in the trade -- Gallinari ($6.8 million), Muscala ($3.5 million) and Livers ($1.8 million) -- are on expiring contracts.

The Pistons have been determined to add some veteran shooting to the roster, and Gallinari and Muscala can help Detroit spread the floor in limited roles this season.

The Pistons (3-36) and Wizards (7-31) are in the bottom two spots in the Eastern Conference standings.

Bagley averaged 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds on 59.1% shooting in 18.4 minutes per game this season for the Pistons. He had been limited in his minutes under new coach Monty Williams but was productive during his opportunities.

Bagley was the Sacramento Kings' second overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft out of Duke and was traded to the Pistons in 2021.