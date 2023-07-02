Free agent center Cody Zeller has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Basketball told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Miami Heat signed Zeller during the All-Star break last season and he averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15 regular-season games and then helped Miami become just the second No. 8 seed to make the NBA Finals.

Zeller gives the Pelicans another depth piece at center after Jaxson Hayes agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week.

Zeller, 30, is heading into his 11th NBA season after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in 2013.