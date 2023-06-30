Free agent forward Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN's Andscape on Friday.

Green, 33, has played his entire 11-year career with the Warriors since being drafted with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft. He has won four titles with the Warriors along with teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

A four-time All-Star, Green has been named to eight All-Defensive teams -- including a second-team selection last season -- and won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017.

Green became a free agent after declining a $27.5 million player option for next season.