Now that the 2022-23 NBA regular season is over, we're turning our attention to how each team should approach the offseason, including the draft and free agency. It starts with the 10 teams that had been jockeying for lottery position and the best opportunity to select Victor Wembanyama.

We're breaking down the potential moves for each franchise, including a look at the state of each roster, finances, priorities for each front office, extension candidates to watch, team needs and future draft assets.

Teams will continue to be added as they are eliminated from the postseason.

R -- restricted free agent; T -- team option; P -- player option

Note: The NBA draft lottery will determine the top four picks in the 2023 draft. Pick Nos. 5 to 14 will be determined by reverse order of finish of the remaining lottery teams. The listed picks below reflect the order of regular-season finish and could change based on the lottery results.

Eliminated after regular season

2022-23 record: 27-55

Draft picks in June: Nos. 4, 27 (via DEN), 34, 39 (via UTA), 42/43 (via OKC)

Odds for the No. 1 pick: 12.5%

Free agents: Miles Bridges (R), P.J. Washington (R), Svi Mykhailiuk, Kelly Oubre Jr., Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon (R) and Xavier Sneed (R)