EuroLeague Most Valuable Player Sasha Vezenkov -- a sharpshooting 6-foot-9 forward for Olympiacos in Greece -- has agreed on a three-year, $20 million contract to join the Sacramento Kings, his agents, Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of Priority Sports and Nick Lotsos of Team Lotsos, tell ESPN.

Vezenkov is expected to play a formidable role with the emerging Western Conference-contending Kings.

The 27-year-old from Bulgaria is considered one of the world's most consistent shot-makers. He's a career 40% 3-point shooter in the EuroLeague and a remarkably efficient 63% shooter from 2-point range.

Vezenkov has also twice been named the MVP of the Greek League.

The Kings acquired the draft rights to Vezenkov in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second-round pick in last year's draft.