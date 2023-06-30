The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with guard Gabe Vincent, a source told ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Friday.

Undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara, Vincent came into his own in his fourth NBA season and was a key piece of the Miami Heat's magical run from the No. 8 seed to the NBA Finals.

Vincent, 27, averaged 9.4 points a game last season but stepped up at various points in the playoffs, especially after Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his hand in the first game of the first round. He had five 20-point games in the postseason, including at least one in every round. His 51 3-pointers were the third most ever by a Heat player in the playoffs, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra repeatedly praised Vincent as he gained even more trust throughout the organization -- as evidenced by the 30.5 minutes a game Vincent averaged in the playoffs.

Also Friday, the Lakers reached an agreement to sign free agent forward Taurean Prince. The deal is for one year and $4.5 million, his agents, Steven Heumann and Richie Beda of CAA Basketball, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Prince spent the past two seasons with Minnesota and averaged 9.1 points in 2022-23.