NBA free agents: Team-by-team lists for 2023 and 2024

Who are the NBA free agents to watch in 2023 and 2024? Most of the league's superstars have signed long-term extensions with their current teams, shrinking the list of available stars for the teams with cap space this summer.
Still, stars such as Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will potentially be looking for new teams in the 2023 offseason, while players such as James Harden, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton could join them depending on what they do with their player options.
Meanwhile, 2024 could be a transformative summer in Los Angeles, with Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard all holding options to become free agents then.
Key: restricted = restricted free agent; player = player option; team = team option; ETO = early termination option
Atlanta Hawks
2023
Trent Forrest (restricted)
2024
Onyeka Okongwu (restricted)
Saddiq Bey (restricted)
Vit Krejci (team)
Tyrese Martin (restricted)
Donovan Williams (restricted)
Boston Celtics
2023
Danilo Gallinari (player)
Grant Williams (restricted)
Mike Muscala (team)
JD Davison (restricted)
Mfiondu Kabengele (restricted)
2024
Sam Hauser (team)
Payton Pritchard (restricted)
Brooklyn Nets
2023
Cameron Johnson (restricted)
Dru Smith (restricted)
David Duke Jr. (restricted)
2024
RaiQuan Gray (restricted)
Charlotte Hornets
2023
Miles Bridges (restricted)
P.J. Washington (restricted)
Theo Maledon (restricted)
2024
LaMelo Ball (restricted)
JT Thor (team)
Chicago Bulls
2023
Coby White (restricted)
Ayo Dosunmu (restricted)
Derrick Jones Jr. (player)
Andre Drummond (player)
Terry Taylor (restricted)
2024
Lonzo Ball (player)
Patrick Williams (restricted)
Marko Simonovic (restricted)
Justin Lewis (restricted)
Cleveland Cavaliers
2023
Dylan Windler (restricted)
Lamar Stevens (team)
Mamadi Diakite (restricted)
Isaiah Mobley (restricted)
2024
Isaac Okoro (restricted)
Dallas Mavericks
2023
McKinley Wright IV (restricted)
2024
Davis Bertans (ETO)
Josh Green (restricted)
JaVale McGee (player)
A.J. Lawson (restricted)
Denver Nuggets
2023
Bruce Brown (player)
Collin Gillespie (restricted)
Jack White (restricted)
2024
Zeke Nnaji (restricted)
Vlatko Cancar (team)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (player)
Detroit Pistons
2023
Alec Burks (team)
Isaiah Livers (team)
Buddy Boeheim (restricted)
Jared Rhoden (restricted)
2024
Killian Hayes (restricted)
Isaiah Stewart (restricted)
James Wiseman (restricted)
Golden State Warriors
2023
Donte DiVincenzo (player)
Draymond Green (player)
Anthony Lamb (restricted)
Lester Quinones (restricted)
Ty Jerome (restricted)
2024
Gary Payton II (player)
Houston Rockets
2023
Kenyon Martin Jr. (team)
Trevor Hudgins (restricted)
Darius Days (restricted)
2024
Daishen Nix (team)
Jae'Sean Tate (team)
Indiana Pacers
2023
Kendall Brown (restricted)
Gabe York (restricted)
2024
Daniel Theis (team)
Aaron Nesmith (restricted)
Tyrese Haliburton (restricted)
Jalen Smith (player)
LA Clippers
2023
Moussa Diabate (restricted)
Keaton Wallace (restricted)
2024
Paul George (player)
Kawhi Leonard (player)
Jason Preston (restricted)
Brandon Boston Jr. (restricted)
Los Angeles Lakers
2023
Malik Beasley (team)
Austin Reaves (restricted)
Rui Hachimura (restricted)
Scotty Pippen Jr. (restricted)
2024
Anthony Davis (player)
LeBron James (player)
Max Christie (restricted)
Cole Swider (restricted)
Memphis Grizzlies
2023
Xavier Tillman (team)
2024
Luke Kennard (team)
Desmond Bane (restricted)
Vince Williams Jr. (restricted)
Jacob Gilyard (restricted)
Miami Heat
2023
Victor Oladipo (player)
Omer Yurtseven (restricted)
Jamal Cain (restricted)
Orlando Robinson (restricted)
2024
Milwaukee Bucks
2023
Khris Middleton (player)
Jevon Carter (player)
AJ Green (restricted)
Lindell Wigginton (restricted)
2024
Jrue Holiday (player)
Minnesota Timberwolves
2023
Nathan Knight (team)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (restricted)
Luka Garza (restricted)
Matt Ryan (restricted)
2024
Anthony Edwards (restricted)
Jaden McDaniels (restricted)
New Orleans Pelicans
2023
Jaxson Hayes (restricted)
Willy Hernangomez (team)
Herbert Jones (team)
Naji Marshall (team)
2024
Kira Lewis Jr. (restricted)
Jose Alvarado (team)
E.J. Liddell (restricted)
Dereon Seabron (restricted)
New York Knicks
2023
Josh Hart (player)
Derrick Rose (team)
Miles McBride (team)
Trevor Keels (restricted)
Duane Washington Jr. (restricted)
2024
Evan Fournier (team)
Jericho Sims (team)
Obi Toppin (restricted)
Immanuel Quickley (restricted)
Oklahoma City Thunder
2023
Lindy Waters III (team)
Olivier Sarr (restricted)
Jared Butler (restricted)
2024
Aleksej Pokusevski (restricted)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (team)
Isaiah Joe (team)
Aaron Wiggins (team)
Orlando Magic
2023
Goga Bitadze (team)
Michael Carter-Williams (team)
Admiral Schofield (team)
2024
Cole Anthony (restricted)
Chuma Okeke (restricted)
Kevon Harris (restricted)
Philadelphia 76ers
2023
Paul Reed (restricted)
Montrezl Harrell (player)
James Harden (player)
Louis King (restricted)
Mac McClung (restricted)
2024
Danuel House Jr. (player)
P.J. Tucker (player)
Tyrese Maxey (restricted)
Phoenix Suns
2023
Saben Lee (restricted)
Darius Bazley (restricted)
Jock Landale (restricted)
Ish Wainright (team)
2024
Portland Trail Blazers
2023
Nassir Little (restricted)
Cam Reddish (restricted)
Kevin Knox II (team)
Matisse Thybulle (restricted)
Ibou Badji (restricted)
John Butler Jr. (restricted)
2024
Trendon Watford (restricted)
Sacramento Kings
2023
Kessler Edwards (team)
Neemias Queta (restricted)
Keon Ellis (restricted)
2024
San Antonio Spurs
2023
Romeo Langford (restricted)
Tre Jones (restricted)
Julian Champagnie (restricted)
Sandro Mamukelashvili (restricted)
Dominick Barlow (restricted)
2024
Devin Vassell (restricted)
Toronto Raptors
2023
Gary Trent Jr. (player)
Dalano Banton (restricted)
Jeff Dowtin Jr. (restricted)
Ron Harper Jr. (restricted)
2024
O.G. Anunoby (player)
Precious Achiuwa (restricted)
Malachi Flynn (restricted)
Utah Jazz
2023
Jordan Clarkson (player)
Rudy Gay (player)
Talen Horton-Tucker (player)
Damian Jones (player)
Johnny Juzang (restricted)
2024
Simone Fontecchio (restricted)
Micah Potter (restricted)
Washington Wizards
2023
Kristaps Porzingis (player)
Kyle Kuzma (player)
Quenton Jackson (restricted)
Jay Huff (restricted)
2024
Deni Avdija (restricted)