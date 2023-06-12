        <
        >

          NBA free agents: Team-by-team lists for 2023 and 2024

          • ESPN.com
          Jun 12, 2023, 07:30 PM

          Who are the NBA free agents to watch in 2023 and 2024? Most of the league's superstars have signed long-term extensions with their current teams, shrinking the list of available stars for the teams with cap space this summer.

          Still, stars such as Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will potentially be looking for new teams in the 2023 offseason, while players such as James Harden, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton could join them depending on what they do with their player options.

          Meanwhile, 2024 could be a transformative summer in Los Angeles, with Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard all holding options to become free agents then.

          Key: restricted = restricted free agent; player = player option; team = team option; ETO = early termination option

          MORE: Offseason guides for every NBA team

          Atlanta Hawks

          2023

          2024

          Boston Celtics

          2023

          2024

          Brooklyn Nets

          2023

          2024

          Charlotte Hornets

          2023

          2024

          Chicago Bulls

          2023

          2024

          Cleveland Cavaliers

          2023

          2024

          Dallas Mavericks

          2023

          2024

          Denver Nuggets

          2023

          2024

          Detroit Pistons

          2023

          2024

          Golden State Warriors

          2023

          2024

          Houston Rockets

          2023

          2024

          Indiana Pacers

          2023

          2024

          LA Clippers

          2023

          2024

          Los Angeles Lakers

          2023

          2024

          Memphis Grizzlies

          2023

          2024

          Miami Heat

          2023

          2024

          Milwaukee Bucks

          2023

          2024

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          2023

          2024

          New Orleans Pelicans

          2023

          2024

          New York Knicks

          2023

          2024

          Oklahoma City Thunder

          2023

          2024

          Orlando Magic

          2023

          2024

          Philadelphia 76ers

          2023

          2024

          Phoenix Suns

          2023

          2024

          Portland Trail Blazers

          2023

          2024

          Sacramento Kings

          2023

          2024

          San Antonio Spurs

          2023

          2024

          Toronto Raptors

          2023

          2024

          Utah Jazz

          2023

          2024

          Washington Wizards

          2023

          2024