Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe agree that when healthy, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are one of the most formidable duos in the NBA. (1:27)

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

Middleton declined his $40 million player option for next season earlier in the summer to become a free agent.

Injuries have plagued Middleton since the 2022 playoffs, when he missed Milwaukee's final 10 playoff games with a sprained MCL. He then needed left wrist surgery last offseason, which kept him sidelined for the first 20 games of the 2022-23 season. He returned on Dec. 2, 2022, and played six of seven games before missing 18 straight with right knee soreness.

Rounding Into Form Khris Middleton's production improved toward the end of last season as he worked his way back from knee injuries. Pre All-Star Post All-Star + Playoffs PPG 13.6 18.3 3-pt FG pct 28.9 36.0 APG 3.9 6.0 RPG 3.8 5.1

Middleton, who turns 32 in August, underwent successful surgery on his right knee shortly after Milwaukee's first-round exit in the 2023 playoffs to address that lingering issue. He averaged nearly 24 points and 6.2 assists in that series, a five-game loss to the Miami Heat.

In 2021-22, Middleton's last fully healthy season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists and was named to his third All-Star team.

Middleton has been with the Bucks for 10 seasons, transforming from role player to All-Star and one of the faces of the franchise alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had several big playoff performances in 2021 en route to the team's first title in 50 years and ranks seventh on Milwaukee's all-time scoring list.