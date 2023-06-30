Restricted free agent forward Cameron Johnson, a key part of the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, has agreed on a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agents Steven Heumann and Ty Sullivan of CAA Basketball told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

Johnson, 27, figures to be a core piece of the Nets' rebuild moving forward.

Johnson plays a coveted role in the NBA as a rangy forward who can guard opposing big wings while stretching the floor on offense -- he's a career 39.3% 3-point shooter on 5.6 attempts per game.

A knee injury sidelined Johnson for more than two months to open last season but he played nearly every game after his trade to Brooklyn, averaging 16.6 points in 30.8 minutes per game.

Johnson is close friends with Mikal Bridges, who was also a part of the Durant trade. Both are set to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines this summer.