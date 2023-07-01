The Denver Nuggets have agreed to deals to bring back point guard Reggie Jackson and center DeAndre Jordan, two veteran role players who helped the team win its first NBA title in franchise history last season.

Jackson agreed to a two-year, $10.25 million deal, his agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Jordan's agent Jeff Schwartz also confirmed to ESPN that he was returning.

Jackson just celebrated his first title in his 12th NBA season after a buyout with the LA Clippers landed the veteran point guard in Denver for the Nuggets' stretch run.

He played sparingly, however, logging limited minutes in just 16 regular-season games with Denver after starting 32 for the Clippers. Jackson didn't appear to mind.

"I finally got something I've been chasing," Jackson told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk after the Nuggets won the title. "It took a while."

Jackson may be in line for more minutes next season as Denver lost sixth man Bruce Brown to the Indiana Pacers earlier Friday.

Jackson, who turned 33 in April, averaged 10.2 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 41% from the field last season.

Jordan, who turns 35 next month, began the season with Denver and appeared in 39 games, starting eight of them. He was credited with having an enormous impact in the locker room during the Nuggets' run to the title.