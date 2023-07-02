Check out Eric Gordon's best moments with the Clippers last season as he agrees to a deal with the Phoenix Suns. (1:47)

The plays Eric Gordon is bringing to the Suns (1:47)

Free agent Eric Gordon has agreed to a two-year deal -- including a player option -- with the Phoenix Suns, his agents, Aaron Mintz and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.

The deal is for $6 million over the two years, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Gordon, 34, became a free agent after the LA Clippers opted not to guarantee his $21 million contract last week. The move saved the team over $100 million on its projected tax bill.

Gordon had significant interest on the market after he was waived and was one of the top free agents remaining. He averaged 11 points and 42.3% 3-point shooting in 22 regular-season games with the Clippers, who acquired him from Houston at the February trade deadline.

The Suns have remade their roster in the opening days of free agency, adding several new depth players around their core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton. Gordon gives them another shooter and ball handler with extensive playoff experience.

It's a full-circle move from 2012 when Gordon signed a four-year, nearly $60 million offer sheet in Phoenix before it was matched by New Orleans.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk and Brian Windhorst contributed to this report.