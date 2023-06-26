NBA free agency 2023: Reaction to the biggest signings of the summer

The NBA offseason is underway, and there are several teams and players expected to make monumental moves this summer.

The New York Knicks agreed with guard Josh Hart to extend the deadline for his $12.9 million player option until Thursday at midnight ET, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Meanwhile, the Knicks will not pick up the $15.6 million team option on veteran point guard Derrick Rose.

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown declined his $6.8 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent and is rumored to be a hot commodity for teams looking to bolster their backcourt.

Among the big names who are free agents are Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet.

The NBA's free agency negotiation period officially begins at 6 p.m. ET Friday, ahead of the league's annual moratorium period beginning Saturday at midnight ET. Deals can be agreed to during this period but can't be officially signed until July 6.

ESPN insider Kevin Pelton reacts to the latest free agency signings, and what it means for the league this summer.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Deal: Agreed to a reported three-year, $42 million extension with center Naz Reid