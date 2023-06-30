Free agent forward Joe Ingles has agreed on a two-year, $22 million contract with the Orlando Magic, his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks took a risk with their taxpayer midlevel exception last offseason by using it on Ingles when he was in the middle of his rehab from a torn ACL. The bet paid off, as Ingles was able to return in December -- just 11 months after suffering the knee injury -- and he quickly became a key contributor off the bench.

Ingles, who will turn 36 before next season starts, averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 assists per game for the Bucks while shooting nearly 41% on his 3-point attempts. His ability to shoot, dribble and pass as a 6-foot-8 forward helped supercharge Milwaukee's offense when he was on the court and buoy the minutes when superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the bench.

Ingles made his NBA debut at age 27 after spending several years playing overseas. He played the first eight years of his career with the Utah Jazz.