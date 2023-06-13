2023 NBA mock draft: Why Scoot Henderson is still in play at No. 2

The 2023 NBA draft is just over a week away as teams continue to conduct individual workouts prior to locking in their draft boards for June 22 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN app).

One prospect that didn't compete in workouts because he's still playing competitive basketball is presumptive No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old big man led his Metropolitans 92 team to an unexpected appearance in the LNB Pro A finals, but are one loss away from elimination against Monaco. Following the completion of his season, Wembanyama will travel to the United States and is one of 19 prospects that received an invitation Tuesday to sit in the NBA draft green room.

With the San Antonio Spurs all but certain to select Wembanyama, the race for the No. 2 pick is still up for grabs. Scoot Henderson reportedly had an impressive workout in Charlotte last week as the Hornets will decide between the G League Ignite guard and Alabama's Brandon Miller.

How will the rest of the draft play out next week at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York? NBA draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo provide their latest projection.

FIRST ROUND

Victor Wembanyama

Metropolitans 92

PF/C

Age: 19.4