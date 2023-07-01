Magic keep Mo Wagner on 2-year, $16M contract

Free agent forward Mo Wagner is returning to the Orlando Magic on a two-year, $16 million deal, his agent, Jason Glushon, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After stints with three teams over three seasons to begin his career, Wagner found a home in Orlando over the past two seasons and enjoyed a breakout 2022-23 campaign.

The brother of rising Magic star Franz Wagner, Mo is similarly skilled for such a big player with good touch as well as ballhandling and passing skills.

A 6-foot-11 center, Mo Wagner averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 50% from the field in just under 20 minutes per game this season.

Wagner, 26, was drafted late in the first round in 2018 by the Los Angeles Lakers and has also played for the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics before joining the Magic during the 2020-21 season.