Tre Jones has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jones, a 2020 second-round pick out of Duke, broke out last season after earning the starting point guard role with the Spurs. He set career highs across the board, averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.9% from the field.

Jones, 23, is very active in the San Antonio community and was selected as a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award this past season.

On the court, Jones was a steadying presence for a young Spurs team. He ranked 15th in the league in assists per game last season and boasts a reliable midrange jumper, though he still struggles to shoot from 3-point range.

Jones is the younger brother of Tyus Jones, a veteran NBA point guard of eight seasons who was recently traded to the Washington Wizards.