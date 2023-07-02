Check out some of Jordan Clarkson's best plays last season as he signs a three-year extension with the Jazz. (1:28)

Guard Jordan Clarkson is finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Utah Jazz, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

The deal cannot be finalized until Thursday. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Clarkson had a career year in his age 30 season for the Jazz, averaging nearly 21 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field. He helped lead the charge for a Utah team that surprised many by being in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race for much of the season.

Clarkson is a three-level scorer who was among the league leaders in drives per game at 15.6, according to NBA.com, and shot nearly 70% within 3 feet of the rim. Combined with his pull-up shooting -- he canned 34% of his pull-up 3-pointers last season -- Clarkson has shown the ability to consistently put defenses in a bind.

While a full-time starter for the Jazz this past season, Clarkson has mostly thrived in a bench role throughout his career. His 15.2 points per game as a reserve is the highest average of any player with at least 300 games played off the bench since starters were tracked in 1970-71, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Clarkson won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020-21.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.