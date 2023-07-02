Free agent Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Walker signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason, a gamble on the upside of the 24-year-old shooting guard. He became a staple in L.A.'s rotation for the first half of the season, averaging nearly 15 points while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range through the first 32 games.

A knee injury in late December sidelined him for a month, however, and a roster overhaul at the trade deadline in February cut into his minutes.

Walker reemerged during the postseason. His brightest moment came in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors, when he scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to give the Lakers a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

A former first-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2018 NBA draft, Walker has averaged 9.9 points per game on 42.2% shooting from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range in his five seasons.