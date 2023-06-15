Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari has exercised his $6.8 million player option to return to the Boston Celtics for the 2023-24 season, his agent, Michael Tellem of Excel Sports Management, told ESPN on Thursday.

Having nearly reached a full recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee that caused him to miss the 2022-23 season, Gallinari will get to make his franchise debut this year in what is expected to be a sizable role for the Celtics.

Gallinari was injured playing for his native Italy in a FIBA qualifying game in August. He had signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics last offseason that included the player option for the second season.

It was the second time Gallinari had torn his left ACL, including an April 2013 injury that caused him to miss the 2013-14 season.

Gallinari, 34, averaged 11.7 points per game on 38.1% 3-point shooting for the Atlanta Hawks in 2021-22. In 13 NBA seasons, he has averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game and has made 1,426 career 3-pointers -- the fifth most by a player 6-foot-10 or taller, according to ESPN Stats & Information.