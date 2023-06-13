The NBA season is complete, which means all 30 teams are now in offseason mode.

With those teams already doing deep dives into preparation for the 2023 NBA draft and this summer's free agency, here's a look at the league's upcoming calendar, along with important deadlines for teams and players to exercise contract options. More than 30 players are in line for qualifying offers that would make them restricted free agents, and more than 100 players are eligible for either rookie or veteran extensions, leaving teams with plenty to think about over the next few months.

We have all the details on that and more, and we'll continue to add to the information below as the NBA calendar evolves and moves toward the start of the 2023-24 season this fall.

More: Offseason guides for all 30 teams

2023-24 key dates