Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert has agreed on a new two-year, $32 million contract, co-head of CAA Basketball Austin Brown told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

LeVert, 28, finished his first full season with the Cleveland Cavaliers averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 assists while shooting a career-best 39.2% from 3-point range.

Acquired by Cleveland during the 2022 trade deadline, LeVert has been a rotation staple for coach J.B. Bickerstaff. His best moment as a Cavalier happened in Game 2 of their first-round series against the New York Knicks, when he exploded for 24 points on 16 shots to help the Cavs win their lone game of that series.

LeVert first broke out earlier in his career with the Brooklyn Nets as a reliable scorer, but an assortment of injuries limited his time on the court. LeVert, though, just enjoyed the healthiest season of his career, playing 30.2 minutes in 74 games.