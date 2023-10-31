Spooky season is here in the world of sports. Athletes took the chance to dress up as superheroes, monsters and more, showing off a side of their personalities that might not come across during an intense matchup.
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo channeled his inner Incredible Hulk after recording 33 points and seven rebounds in a 122-114 win over the Miami Heat.
Happy Halloween from Giannis. 😂 pic.twitter.com/42NuQFNTg2— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 31, 2023
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and his wife Andrea did their best impression of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
These are no pictures to burn.— NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 25, 2023
Great job by Connor Hellebuyck and his wife, Andrea, dressed as @tkelce and @taylorswift13!
📷: IG/Andrea_Fancy pic.twitter.com/oAOpet1fxB
See more of how the sports world dressed for the scary occasion:
LeBron James
Happy Halloween 👻 pic.twitter.com/tMKqgZMOUL— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2023
New York Jets
Mike Tyson
"Happy Halloween. Bee the force that cannot bee stopped." pic.twitter.com/r0rSDgySL2— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 31, 2023
Boston Bruins
In a #Barbie world.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 27, 2023
Sights and sounds from the B's annual Halloween hospital visit at @mghfc and @BostonChildrens.#NHLBruins | @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/ZOlKFA866A
Myles Garrett
Trey Murphy III
u ladies alright? pic.twitter.com/ZIZNfjvyF5— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 30, 2023
Roman Josi
Spooky good, Cap pic.twitter.com/cuIGN4eIqb— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 26, 2023
Ivan Barbashev
Graham Glasgow
IT'S NOT A PHASE, MOM. 🤘@gglasgow61 | @Lions— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023
📺: #LVvsDET - 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Lr1l0tpQdg
Nicolas Hague
Tyson Barrie
Quincy Williams
Let's put a smile on that face. https://t.co/jdAeAssCFQ pic.twitter.com/4NUI49YcZl— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon's spidey senses are tingling 🕷️ @kyler_gordon pic.twitter.com/7kXOjwaFB5— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
Aidan Hutchinson
A̵i̵d̵e̵n̵ ̵H̵u̵t̵c̵h̵i̵n̵s̵o̵n̵ Sharkboy sighting outside of Ford Field 🦈 pic.twitter.com/gyuwCWQ7DW— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023