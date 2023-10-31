        <
          Halloween 2023: LeBron, Giannis among athletes in the spirit

          Athletes are taking Halloween by storm this spooky season. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Kalan Hooks
          Oct 31, 2023, 06:36 PM

          Spooky season is here in the world of sports. Athletes took the chance to dress up as superheroes, monsters and more, showing off a side of their personalities that might not come across during an intense matchup.

          Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo channeled his inner Incredible Hulk after recording 33 points and seven rebounds in a 122-114 win over the Miami Heat.

          Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and his wife Andrea did their best impression of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

          See more of how the sports world dressed for the scary occasion:

          LeBron James

          New York Jets

          Mike Tyson

          Boston Bruins

          Myles Garrett

          Trey Murphy III

          Roman Josi

          Ivan Barbashev

          Graham Glasgow

          Nicolas Hague

          Tyson Barrie

          Quincy Williams

          Kyler Gordon

          Aidan Hutchinson

          T.J. Oshie

          Tom Wilson