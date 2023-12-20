Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig will miss approximately eight to 10 weeks because of an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia, the team announced Tuesday.

Craig injured himself in the second quarter of Saturday's game in Miami and sat out Monday's game in Philadelphia before undergoing an MRI on Tuesday back in Chicago. The injury will require a four-week immobilization period before Craig can begin rehab, which will require an additional four to six weeks.

Craig, who turned 33 on Tuesday, played in 27 games (seven starts) after joining the Bulls as a free agent this season. He was averaging 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds on 42% shooting (38% from 3) in 21.2 minutes, usually as one of Chicago's first reserves off the bench.

The Bulls have won six of their past nine games despite missing All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who is sidelined by a left foot injury, during this span. Chicago returns home for a five-game homestand beginning Wednesday with a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.