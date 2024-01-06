Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was ruled out of Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to swelling in his right ankle.

Doncic was added to the injury report with a questionable listing earlier in the day.

"He's getting treatment now, and we'll see how that goes," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said during his pregame media availability. "Hopefully it's just day to day."

The Mavs are also without starters Dante Exum (heel) and Dereck Lively II (ankle), as well as reserves Maxi Kleber (toe) and Richaun Holmes (personal reasons).

Doncic, who is averaging 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game this season, also has been dealing with lingering soreness in his left quadriceps, which led to him sitting out a game of two recent back-to-backs.