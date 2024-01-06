Chris Paul appears to injure his hand as he heads to the locker room in the third quarter. (0:28)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand and will undergo surgery next week, the team announced Friday night.

Paul suffered the injury midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons. There is no timetable for his return.

Paul has a long history of injuries, including 11 to his hands -- five to his left and six to his right.

Paul is averaging nine points on 42.1% field goal shooting and 7.3 assists in 27.7 minutes. He has had three games with 10 assists and zero turnovers this season, tied with 1990-91 Tim Hardaway and 1997-98 Mugsy Bogues for the most in a season by a Warrior since individual turnovers started being tracked (1977), according to ESPN Statistics & Information.

Paul started the past four games after being the anchor to the second unit. The move was made to try to help get Stephen Curry off the ball more, something that has become crucial while Draymond Green serves his indefinite suspension.

Now without Paul -- and still without Green -- the Warriors will rely more on Brandon Podziemski and Cory Joseph. It will also open up more opportunities for Moses Moody, who has been out of the rotation for the past six games.

Before playing five and a half minutes against Detroit, Moody was listed as a "DNP" the previous three games.