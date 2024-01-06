Take a look back at all of the incidents that have led to suspensions for Golden State's Draymond Green. (1:30)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The NBA reinstated Draymond Green on Saturday from a suspension that lasted 12 games, and sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Golden State Warriors forward is expected to need approximately a week of ramp-up before returning to game action.

Green will return to the Warriors' practice facility Sunday after being away from the team while serving the suspension, sources said.

The NBA announced an indefinite ban for Green on Dec. 13, one day after he struck center Jusuf Nurkic during a game against the Phoenix Suns.

"Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players," the league said in a statement. "He has engaged in meetings with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association, both of which will continue throughout the season."

The group meetings -- which were done over video calls and also included Green's agent Klutch CEO Rich Paul, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and team trainer Rick Celebrini, according to Wojnarowski -- were part of what the NBA described as "certain league and team conditions" that Green had to fulfill before his reinstatement.

The league proposed that the path towards reinstatement be centered around counseling after a string of on-court incidents involving Green. A few weeks before hitting Nurkic, Green put Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

Golden State agreed with the league's approach.

"The one who choked Rudy, the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year -- that's the guy who needs to change," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the day after Green's suspension was announced. "This is not just about an outburst on the court. It's about his life. It's about someone who I believe in, someone I have known for decades, who I love for his loyalty."

While Green was away, he had little contact with Kerr and most of his teammates.

"Space was important for him and us," Kerr said Thursday. "We're trying to win games, and he's trying to put himself in a position to come back."

Green lost a total of just under $2 million while serving the suspension, saving Golden State nearly $9 million on their projected luxury tax bill, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The Warriors have gone 7-5 during Green's 12 games away from the team. Overall, Golden State is 10-10 this season when Green hasn't been available (due to injury or suspension) and is 7-8 in his 15 games played.

Golden State hosts the Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans and will travel to the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks over the next week.