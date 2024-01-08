Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green participated in the team's walkthrough Sunday afternoon as he returned to the team's facilities for the first time since his indefinite suspension.

Green was reinstated by the league on Saturday from a suspension that lasted 12 games. The NBA announced an indefinite ban for Green on Dec. 13, one day after he struck center Jusuf Nurkic during a game against the Phoenix Suns.

"Everybody is excited to see him," coach Steve Kerr said Sunday ahead of Golden State's game against the Toronto Raptors. "He's one of our leaders and he's happy to be back. So it's a good vibe."

Green, 33, is expected to need approximately one week to ramp up before returning to game play, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

The Warriors have a back-to-back on the road against the Chicago Bulls (Friday) and Milwaukee Bucks (Saturday) before traveling to Memphis for a game against the Grizzlies on Monday.

"He'll work with (trainer) Rick (Celebrini) every day," Kerr said Sunday. "Get lots of shots up, scrimmage, but I have no idea when all of that will be."

The Warriors went 7-5 in the 12 games Green missed.