As Week 13 in the NBA concludes, hoopers from across the association sported fresh heat on their feet.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell paid homage to King by donning a pair of his signature Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5's. The shoe reads "I Have a Dream" along the back as a tribute to Dr. King's famous speech, which he gave in 1963 as part of the March on Washington.
Mitchell's MLK Day shoe also reads, "Respect, Peace, Love, Equality, Justice, Peace" along the collar for a message of unity.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had a viral play Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he threw a self-assist to himself off the backboard for a two-handed jam in his new signature Adidas AE 1s in Minnesota's 118-103 win over Memphis.
Here are some of the hottest footwear from the NBA in Week 13.
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic