Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young cleared the concussion protocol and was available for Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Young missed two games after he was diagnosed with the concussion. He suffered the injury when he was elbowed in the face during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, who suffered a sprained right thumb in the team's 119-110 setback to the Boston Celtics on Monday, has been ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Young leads Atlanta with his average of 26.9 points per game and ranks second in the league with 10.8 assists per game.

The 25-year-old Young became the 10th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points Jan. 15 against San Antonio.

Information from The Associated Press and Field Level Media was used in this report.