Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe underwent successful surgery Friday for a core muscle injury and will be reevaluated in six weeks.

Sharpe, 20, hasn't played since Jan. 11, when he sustained a lower abdominal strain during a 139-77 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a lack of progress in rehabilitation, it was determined that he would have surgery.

Sharpe is averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.1 minutes over 32 games (25 starts) this season. He was the seventh overall pick of the 2022 draft and has averaged 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 112 career games (40 starts).