DALLAS -- San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama missed Saturday night's 110-93 loss to the Dallas Mavericks with a right knee contusion.

Wembanyama was ruled out 90 minutes before tipoff.

Acting coach Mitch Johnson said Wembanyama is considered day-to-day.

Wembanyama suffered the injury with 6:41 remaining in Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers guarding Anthony Davis as he drove to the basket. Both players banged right knees during a collision that knocked Wembanyama to the floor and left Davis limping for several seconds.

Whistled for a foul on the play, Wembanyama immediately subbed out and headed to the locker room. Davis, meanwhile, stayed in the game and made one of two free throws. Both players closed out the game for their respective teams.

"A little beat up right now," Wembanyama said of his right knee after Friday's game. "I took a big hit. It's just a hit. I didn't twist nothing. This is not a big deal. So, if ever tomorrow it's like horrible, of course I'll be smart. But I should be alright."

Wembanyama appeared to be hobbled walking away from his postgame media availability. The Spurs initially listed him as questionable on their injury report before eventually ruling him out.

The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft, Wembanyama notched his 30th career game with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's loss to the Lakers. Over his past four games, the 20-year-old phenom has connected on 24 3-pointers, which ranks as the most over a four-game span in Spurs history. Wembanyama needed to make four 3-pointers against the Mavericks on Saturday to set a franchise record for the most over a five-game span.

Wembanyama has averaged 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over San Antonio's first 13 games.