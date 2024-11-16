Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comes up with the block, then goes down the court to hit a fadeaway jumper for the Thunder. (0:16)

With three centers sidelined, the Oklahoma City Thunder are making a frontcourt addition by signing 7-footer Branden Carlson, the team announced Saturday.

Carlson joins the Thunder from the G League's Toronto Raptors 905, where he played after a standout collegiate career at Utah. He averaged 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game to start the G League season.

The Thunder, who had one open roster spot, scanned the market in recent days after losing star big man Chet Holmgren for at least two months due to a right iliac wing fracture in his hip area that he suffered Sunday. Centers Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) and Jaylin Williams (hamstring) remain sidelined as well.

Since Holmgren's injury, the tallest players in the Thunder's starting lineup over the past week have been 6-6 Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City won its third straight game Friday night, defeating the Phoenix Suns 99-83 to improve to 11-2.