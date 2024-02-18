Stephen A. Smith wants his team to let Micah Parsons shoot the ball. (0:20)

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is underway with a jam-packed slate in Indianapolis.

Mac McClung, the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest winner, looks to defend his title against Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jacob Toppin.

The weekend will conclude with the marquee event Sunday: the 73rd NBA All-Star Game. Unlike last year, which used a playground draft format that included team captains making their selections before the game, a traditional East vs. West matchup will be played for the first time since 2017.

Last year, Jayson Tatum was named MVP after dropping 55 points, the most ever in an All-Star Game. He's back again as a starter and hopes to lead the Eastern Conference to a win alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton. The Western Conference starting lineup is headlined by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic.

Here are the top moments from the NBA's midseason showcase: