It's NBA All-Star Weekend, but not all the stars will shine equally. To highlight the best and worst performances all weekend long in Indianapolis, we're grading the participants in every event from the Rising Stars on Friday through Sunday's All-Star Game.

Skills took center stage on Saturday night during NBA All-Star Weekend, including a one-of-a-kind showdown between WNBA 3-point contest record holder Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty and NBA all-time 3-point leader Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, a two-time NBA 3-point contest winner who shares the single-round NBA record. Curry won with the best round by any player all night long.

Saturday's events began with the skills challenge. The current format has teams of three compete in an obstacle course, a passing competition and a shooting competition. The hometown Indiana Pacers squad of All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, Rising Stars MVP Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner delighted the crowd by becoming the third host team in as many years to win.

In the 3-point contest, defending champion Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks beat 2022 winner Karl-Anthony Towns and Trae Young in the finals, becoming the first player to repeat since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008 and joining Curry as one of just eight players ever to win multiple times.

The action wraps up with the dunk contest, when Mac McClung will try to defend his title against a field featuring All-Star Jaylen Brown of the NBA-best Boston Celtics and rookies Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jacob Toppin.

ALL-STAR SATURDAY NIGHT

Steph vs. Sabrina

Stephen Curry

Grade: A

Result: 29 points

It didn't take long for Curry to remind everybody who's the best shooter in the building. Although Curry last participated in the 3-point contest in 2021, winning his second title, he'd be favored to beat anyone, anywhere, any time. After making just 3 of 5 shots on the opening rack, Curry shot at least 4-of-5 on his remaining four, including perfect marks from both the left and right wings. Needing to make 3 of 5 attempts on his final moneyball rack to win, Curry instead hit four to finish two points shy of tying his record for a single round under the current format.

Sabrina Ionescu

Grade: A

Result: 26 points

Despite losing the GOAT shooter belt to Steph, Ionescu acquitted herself well, shooting from the longer NBA 3-point line (using standard WNBA basketballs). Like Curry and Lillard, Ionescu is a threat well beyond the arc, as she showed by starting with 13 makes in her first 15 attempts. Ionescu may have tired a bit from there, making just half of her final 10 shots, but still matched any round from the 3-point contest. The ultimate takeaway: No matter the league, shooters shoot.

3-POINT CONTEST

Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks

Grade: C+

Result: Eliminated in first round (20)

Under ordinary circumstances, you'd expect somebody to come up short of 20 points in the opening round of the 3-point contest. Beasley hit more than half his shots, including a deep 3, but came in last in large part because he went just 2-of-5 from his moneyball rack on the right wing.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Grade: B

Result: Eliminated in first round (24)

After a slow start, Brunson was agonizingly close to being part of the tiebreaker, needing just one more make on his money rack to tie the top score of 26. Starting in the left corner as the only southpaw in the competition, Brunson went 1-of-5 on that rack but made all five of his attempts from the top of the key and one of the deep shots.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Grade: B+

Result: Eliminated in first-round tiebreaker (26/12)

Give the NBA's tiebreaker format an F. Rules are rules, but in a situation where the top four players all had the same score, letting them all advance to the finals would have made far more sense than eliminating Haliburton because he got off to a relatively slow start in a 30-second tiebreaker round. Haliburton, who tied the all-time high score with an opening round of 31 last year but did not win, again lost in agonizing fashion.

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Grade: A

Result: Champion (26/16/26)

The 3-point contest remains "Dame Time." Going last as the defending champ, Lillard edged into a four-way tie by making all five of his attempts from the top and his last three moneyball shots. He spared us drama in the tiebreaker, making a deep 3 to help edge Haliburton, and then matched his first-round total for a win in the finals. This time, Lillard did sweat it out a bit, missing his first four tries from the right corner after matching Young's total before knocking down his final attempt to repeat as champion.

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Grade: B

Result: Eliminated first round (25)

Markkanen will rue his placement of the moneyball rack. Remarkably, the left wing he chose was the only rack on which Markkanen did not hit at least four shots. Markkanen got just two extra points by going 2-of-5 from his money rack, meaning he was eliminated despite making 19 of his 25 shot attempts.

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Grade: C+

Result: Eliminated first round (21)

Wearing the jersey of his teammate Sam "Money" Merrill, who's shooting 44% from 3-point range this season, Mitchell started by making just two of his five shots from the first two racks -- including his moneyball rack. Mitchell heated up by making 4 of 5 from the top of the key, as well as his second deep attempt, but still wasn't close to reaching the finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Grade: A-

Result: Eliminated in finals (26/16/22)

Like Lillard, Towns was bidding to win a second 3-point contest, which would have helped cement his claim as the greatest shooting big man in NBA history. After scoring 26 in the opening round, Towns set a strong pace in the tiebreaker round by making all five of his moneyball shots from the left wing and 4 of 5 from the left corner, scoring 16 points. Towns' pace slowed in the finals, where he finished last of the three competitors.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Grade: A-

Result: Eliminated in finals (26/15/24)

After missing his first four shots of the opening rack, Young rarely missed the rest of the night, going 16-of-20 the rest of his first round -- including 5-of-5 on his moneyball rack -- to join the four-way tie for the top score. Young went 5-of-5 from a different moneyball rack on the left wing in the tiebreaker round, then put up a score of 24 in the finals that easily could have won the competition.

Skills contest

Team Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner)

Grade: A

Result: Champion

Feeding off their fans, the Pacers started out taking things seriously, with Turner and Haliburton posting the two fastest individual times in the relay, while Mathurin's time also ranked in the top five. They worked overtime to win the tiebreaker and claim the passing competition, assuring a tie on points at worst. After finishing last in shooting, Indiana rallied to win the half-court shooting tiebreaker with All-Star Haliburton fittingly delivering the winning bucket.

Team All-Stars (Scottie Barnes,Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young)

Grade: A-

Result: Runner-up

After a poor start in the relay, when Maxey misunderstood where he was supposed to dribble and Barnes lost the ball out of bounds, the trio of All-Stars redeemed themselves in the next two competitions. They could have easily won the passing competition after strategizing where to target -- they lost the tiebreaker by just two points -- and run away from the field in terms of shooting with Barnes posting the best score of any player. Alas, the All-Stars couldn't find the range from midcourt, needing more than a minute to finally make a shot and giving the Pacers too much time.

Team No. 1 picks (Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama)

Grade: D

Result: Third place

Analysis

From the start, the team of the past three No. 1 picks did not seem to take the challenge particularly seriously. Banchero went the wrong direction on the obstacle course shortly after Maxey made the same mistake. Then Edwards missed all three jumpers badly while shooting with his non-dominant left hand -- forfeiting any chance at winning that round. The No. 1 picks finished a distant third in the passing competition before rallying somewhat to finish second in shooting.

RISING STARS

Team Jalen

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Grade: B

Game 1: 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 3 REB | 1 AST

Final: 2 PTS | 0-0 FG | 2 REB | 1 BLK

The top pick for Team Jalen didn't end up playing the biggest role in his team's victory. Holmgren had five turnovers in the semifinals, when he matched up with 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and scored only at the free throw line in the final. On the plus side, Holmgren twice drove past Banchero on the perimeter, once for a running layup and the other drawing a foul.

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Grade: A-

Game 1: 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 3 REB | 3 AST

Final: 5 PTS | 2-3 FG | 1-2 3PT | 3 AST

Analysis

Williams capably handled the role of point guard for the aptly named Team Jalen, handing out a game-high three assists in both the semifinals and the final. His only score in the semifinals was the team's opening basket, starting a comeback from a 10-0 deficit. Williams also capped the night's scoring with a pull-up 3 to reach -- and actually surpass -- the target score and win the tournament.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Grade: A

Game 1: 18 PTS | 7-13 FG | 2-4 3PT | 2 REB

Final: 4 PTS | 1-3 FG | 2 AST | 1 STL

Analysis

Mathurin redeemed himself for missing what could have been a pair of game-winning free throws by making a pull-up jumper to reach the target score in the tightly contested semifinal win. Of course, Team Jalen was in that position only because of Mathurin's takeover, which earned him MVP honors.

Mathurin scored nearly half of his team's points in the semifinals, repeatedly getting to the rim and making a pair of 3-pointers. Mathurin made less noise in the final, where his best play was a nifty flip pass to Kessler for a layup.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Grade: C+

Game 1: 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 2 REB

Final: 0 PTS | 0-2 FG

Analysis

Playing on the perimeter as part of a supersized Team Jalen starting five, Sochan was the team's only player not to score, missing both of his shot attempts.

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Grade: A

Game 1: 6 PTS | 3-3 FG | 2 REB

Final: 6 PTS | 3-3 FG | 1 AST

Analysis

Lively's above-the-rim finishing and willingness to run the court were difference-makers for Team Jalen, which rallied from an early deficit soon after he checked into the semifinals. Lively quickly finished an alley-oop and was 6-of-6 from the field overall, all around the rim.

Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans

Grade: A

Game 1: 7 PTS | 3-5 FG | 5 REB | 2 AST

Final: 5 PTS | 2-2 FG | 1-1 3PT | 2 AST

Analysis

Arguably the best shooter in this year's rookie class, Hawkins showcased his skill with a pair of pull-up 3-pointers in transition and finished 5-of-7 during the competition. More impressive, however, was Hawkins' playmaking. He found teammates Walker Kessler and Dereck Lively II for alley-oop finishes.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Grade: B

Game 1: 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 2 REB | 1 AST

Final: 4 PTS | 2-2 FG | 1 REB

Analysis

It was a slow start for Kessler, who was actually called for an illegal screen in the semifinals -- maybe the first in All-Star Weekend history. Kessler did have a powerful block in that game and a pair of finishes around the rim in the finals.

Team Detlef

Izan Almansa, G League Ignite

Grade: B+

Game 1: 2 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1 REB | 1 BLK

Final: 0 PTS | 1 MIN

Analysis

The 18-year-old Almansa, No. 24 in ESPN's draft rankings, saw the least action of any player on Team Detlef. Almansa still found time for a memorable sequence in which he swatted Bilal Coulibaly's shot, then raced downcourt for a dunk at the other end. Worse was Almansa's decision to contest Victor Wembanyama in transition, setting up a three-point play.

Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

Grade: B+

Game 1: 7 PTS | 3-7 FG | 2 REB | 2 AST

Final: 0 PTS | 0-3 FG | 0-1 3PT | 1 STL

Analysis

The highest-rated prospect on G League Ignite at No. 6 in ESPN's rankings, Buzelis sent Team Detlef to the final by knocking down a difficult turnaround jumper after an extended offensive drought.

He also showcased his shotmaking by hitting a step-back jumper with a high release and a contested 3. That didn't carry over to the final, where Buzelis missed all three of his shots and dribbled the ball off his foot for a turnover.

Emoni Bates, Cleveland Charge

Grade: B-

Game 1: 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2 AST | 1 STL

Final: 2 PTS | 1-3 FG | 2 REB | 1 AST

Analysis

Bates, who's on a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was active throughout. He had an impressive finish in transition in the final and a long rainbow 3 off the dribble in the semifinals, when he also laid the ball off to teammate Oscar Tshiebwe for a dunk. Overall, however, Bates shot just 3-of-9 from the field.

Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

Grade: C+

Game 1: 2 PTS | 1-5 FG | 3 REB | 1 STL

Final: 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3PT

Analysis

Ranked 19th in ESPN's draft rankings, Smith got his first look at Victor Wembanyama with mixed results. Wembanyama stole the ball from Smith while matched up one-on-one, then Smith later tried a hook shot over him and got predictable results with a wild miss.

Mac McClung, Osceola Magic

Grade: A-

Game 1: 12 PTS | 5-9 FG | 5 REB | 3 AST

Final: 0 PTS | 0-1 3PT | 3 AST

Analysis

It's amusing that McClung, who will defend his title in Saturday's dunk contest despite not being signed to an NBA contract (he's playing for the G League's Osceola Magic), scored a game-high 12 points in the semifinals without a single dunk. Instead, McClung relied on tough layup finishes. A miss after McClung was sent to the line for a three-shot foul delayed Team Detlef reaching the target score, but it got there in large part thanks to McClung's energy, which produced three offensive rebounds and three assists. He again had three assists in the final.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Indiana Mad Ants

Grade: A

Game 1: 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 8 REB

Final: 8 PTS | 4-5 FG | 2 REB | 1 AST

Analysis

Representing the hometown team on a two-way contract with the Pacers, Tshiebwe was in the mix throughout both games. He pulled down a game-high eight boards in the semifinals, including four of them at the offensive end. In the final, Tshiebwe found his footing as a scorer, making a tip-in to open the game, dunking home a pick-and-roll feed and completing a drop step for a layup.

Alondes Williams, Sioux Falls Skyforce

Grade: A-

Game 1: 11 PTS | 5-10 FG | 1-6 3PT | 2 AST

Final: 3 PTS | 1-1 3PT | 1 REB | 1 BLK

Analysis

Recently signed to a two-way contract by the Miami Heat, Williams impressed with his all-around play in the semifinals. He went at Victor Wembanyama and came away with an and-1, then made a highlight dunk in transition when he pulled the ball back before finishing. Williams also hit a rainbow 3 over Wembanyama and was credited for a score when he attacked the offensive glass and got Wembanyama to tip the ball into his own basket, and. in the final, Williams had as many turnovers as points (three apiece).

Team Pau

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Grade: A

Game 1:11 PTS | 5-6 FG | 7 REB | 2 BLK

Analysis

We can quibble with Wembanyama's five turnovers, some of them the result of careless ball handling, but he still showcased the breadth of his one-of-a-kind skills.

Wembanyama made five of his six shot attempts, most of them around the rim. That included a transition dunk in which he waited for the defense to come to him, drawing an and-1 in the process.

The top pick of the 2023 draft then threw a lob to Jaime Jaquez Jr. after running pick-and-roll, grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and had a pair of blocks -- one of them erasing a Mac McClung shot that could have ended the game.

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Grade: C

Game 1: 0 PTS | 0-4 FG | 2 REB | 2 STL

Analysis

The No. 2 overall pick from the 2023 draft has been hot lately, charging up our rookie rankings, but his shooting touch deserted him Friday. Miller missed all four of his shot attempts, including an air ball from 3 in transition that he salvaged by hustling back to steal an outlet pass.

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

Grade: B+

Game 1: 3 PTS | 1-3 FG | 4 AST | 2 REB

Analysis

Thrust into the atypical role of point guard on Team Pau, Podziemski recorded a team-high four assists. He set up Victor Wembanyama with a nice entry pass and then had a drop pass to Bilal Coulibaly for a dunk. Podziemski's only basket was a step-back 3.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Grade: A

Game 1: 6 PTS | 3-4 FG | 3 AST | 2 REB

Analysis

Jaquez's strong rookie campaign carried over into Friday. A pump fake that set up a drive and dunk was the high point of a night that saw Jaquez make three of his four shot attempts and hand out three assists.

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Grade: B-

Game 1: 4 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1 REB

Analysis

Smith had just one board in nine quiet minutes. He scored two of his four points early, rising over his defender to knock down a jumper from the foul line.

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder

Grade: B-

Game 1: 8 PTS | 3-8 FG | 2-6 3PT | 1 AST

Analysis

Team Pau repeatedly turned to Wallace in need of 3s down the stretch, and he went just 2-of-6 beyond the arc. One of those makes was a high-arcing shot from the corner. Wallace also converted his own steal into a mini-windmill dunk.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Grade: B

Game 1: 4 PTS | 2-3 FG | 1 AST | 1 STL

Analysis

A patient drive for a layup followed by a strip for a steal in a key situation was Coulibaly's best sequence. Unfortunately, he was on the wrong end of Izan Almansa's highlight block.

Team Tamika

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Grade: B

Game 1: 5 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-4 3PT | 3 REB

Analysis

Banchero helped Team Tamika's dominant start with a reverse dunk in transition and had a nice driving dunk, but he struggled from beyond the arc. Banchero missed all four of his 3-point attempts, including a step-back that came up short of the rim. Banchero will have a chance to find his touch in Sunday's All-Star Game.

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Grade: A

Game 1: 8 PTS | 4-7 FG | 4 STL | 3 REB

Analysis

Ivey ended up on the wrong end of what turned into a one-on-one battle with Bennedict Mathurin, who was drafted one pick after Ivey in 2022, yet still acquitted himself well. Ivey was aggressive attacking the basket with power and scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting in addition to recording a game-high four steals.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Grade: C

Game 1: 2 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1 REB | 1 STL

Analysis

Duren, who is shooting 63% from the field, had his least accurate outing of the entire season (1-of-4). Duren's sole basket came when he showed off his ballhandling ability in the open court for a dunk, and he had a nice pass to set up a missed corner 3, but for the most part it was a quiet night.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Grade: B+

Game 1: 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 3 REB | 2 AST

Analysis

Murray's pull-up 3 in transition was part of Team Tamika's 10-0 run to start the game. Although he scored only one other basket, Murray tied for team-high honors with three rebounds and two assists.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

Grade: A

Game 1: 10 PTS | 4-6 FG | 1-2 3PT | 1 AST

Analysis

Playing in an unprecedented third consecutive Rising Stars game after representing G League Ignite the past two years, Henderson came out with energy, occasionally playing full-court defense on opposing ball handlers. He couldn't finish a dunk after coming up with a steal, but he later completed an and-1 over Walker Kessler after getting to the rim with an impressive in-and-out dribble. Henderson's 10 points led his team.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

Grade: B

Game 1: 2 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1 STL | 1 BLK

Analysis

By scoring a reverse finish over Jazz teammate Walker Kessler, George had one of the night's most memorable highlights. That was George's only field goal, as he missed all three tries beyond the arc. He did impress on defense, stealing a backdoor pass and stripping Bennedict Mathurin.

Vince Williams Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Grade: B

Game 1: 3 PTS | 1-2 3PT | 2 AST | 1 STL

Analysis

A last-minute replacement for the injured Dyson Daniels, Williams made a pull-up 3 in transition for his only basket of the night.