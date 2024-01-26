NBA All-Star Game 2024: Weekend schedule, location, rosters, format and news

Open Extended Reactions

NBA All-Star Weekend is fast approaching. Which stars will be showing out in Indianapolis?

The festivities get started on Friday, Feb. 16 with the celebrity and Rising Stars games. Saturday, Feb. 17 features All-Star competitions in the skills, 3-point and dunk contests. And the weekend culminates with the 73rd NBA All-Star Game, which returns to the traditional East vs. West format for the 2023-24 season.

With All-Star voting complete, here is everything you need to know about this year's game, including the latest rosters, All-Star Saturday participants, schedules and news ahead of a jam-packed weekend in Indy.

All-Star starters announced

The NBA released its 10 All-Star starters on Thursday, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James capturing his record 20th appearance. Here's a look at the rest of the starters who will take the court in Indianapolis on Feb. 18.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game Western Conference starters:



▪️ Luka Dončić

▪️ Kevin Durant

▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

▪️ LeBron James

▪️ Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/g43bI7sLZP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 26, 2024

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game Eastern Conference starters:



▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo

▪️ Joel Embiid

▪️ Tyrese Haliburton

▪️ Damian Lillard

▪️ Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/xIkNEDxR0H — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 26, 2024

Fan ballots accounted for 50% of the vote to determine All-Star starters, while players and the media each accounted for 25%. All-Star reserves will be announced on Feb. 1.

Event schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 16

12 p.m.: NBA Rising Stars practice (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m.: Basketball Hall of Fame news conference (NBA TV)

7 p.m.: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m.: NBA Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 17

11 a.m.: NBA All-Star practice (NBA TV)

2 p.m.: HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: NBA commissioner Adam Silver's news conference (NBA TV)

8 p.m.: NBA All-Star Saturday night (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 18

1:30 p.m.: G League Up Next game (NBA TV)

8:30 p.m.: NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

All-Star news and analysis

NBA All-Star Game history