NBA All-Star ballot: Zach Lowe makes his 2024 picks

With the league set to announce the 14 All-Star reserves tonight, it's time to reveal my full 2023-24 All-Star teams. As always, this is both fun and agonizing. You get 12 spots per conference. Not 14. Not 15. Just 12. There will be pain.

I start from scratch and follow the same positional rules as the fans in choosing starters (two guards, three frontcourt players) and the coaches in picking the seven reserves (two guards, three frontcourt, two wild-cards).

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Starters

G Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

G Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

FC Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

FC Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

FC Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*

Reserves