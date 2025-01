Novak Djokovic reveals he "hadn't hit a ball" since his quarterfinal win after being forced to retire with injury during his Australian Open semifinal with Alexander Zverev. (2:54)

It was an eventful day of tennis after 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was forced to retire from his semifinal bout with Alexander Zverev due to injury, while world No. 1 Jannik Sinner was far too strong in his clash with big-hitting American Ben Shelton.

Here's what went down on Day 13 of the tournament: