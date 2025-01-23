Open Extended Reactions

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held in Shenzhen, China, from 2025 to 2027, the International Tennis Federation said Thursday.

It will be the first time China has hosted the women's team competition. The event was last held in Asia in 1989 in Tokyo, when it was called the Fed Cup with 16 nations. A record 146 nations are set to compete in 2025.

The ITF said the move supports the tournament's goal of fostering cultural exchange, celebrating diversity and strengthening connections between athletes and fans worldwide.

"Having the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen is a dream come true for myself and other Chinese tennis players," Paris Games gold medalist and world No. 5 Zheng Qinwen said in a statement. "This event reflects the incredible progress of tennis in China and highlights how women's sports continue to thrive here. I can't wait to see how it inspires more young girls to pick up a tennis racket and dream big."

The premier women's international team competition took place in Malaga, Spain, last year, with world No. 4 Jasmine Paolini steering Italy to a fifth title. China as host and Italy as reigning champion will automatically qualify for the Finals.

"Shenzhen embodies the spirit of growth and innovation that is at the core of the Billie Jean King Cup, expanding the reach of tennis and championing the power of women's sports," twelve-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King said.

Qualifying ties will be played across six group events beginning April 7 and will consist of three teams per group. Each three-day event will be held in one location and played on a round-robin basis.

Last year's finalists Slovakia will host the United States and Denmark in Group C, while Canada, the top seeds in the qualifiers, is in Group A with Romania and host Japan. Second-seeded Czech Republic will host Spain and Brazil in Group B.

Kazakhstan and Colombia will travel to Australia for Group D ties, while Poland will host Switzerland and Ukraine in Group E. Group F will be hosted by Britain and includes Germany and Netherlands.

The teams finishing top of each group will advance to the Finals while teams finishing in second and third will compete in the playoffs in November.

Dates for the 2025 Finals have not been announced.