INDIANAPOLIS -- Stephen Curry was on a roll -- and it was barely enough to beat Sabrina Ionescu.

And fittingly, he won by three.

The Golden State Warriors star and NBA's all-time 3-point king beat Ionescu 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at All-Star Saturday night, the first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the league's weekend showcase.

Ionescu won the WNBA's 3-point shootout at its All-Star Weekend last year with a record 37 points, smashing Curry's NBA shootout mark of 31 points. From there, a challenge was thrown down and the plan was concocted for them to meet at the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

"Hopefully, this isn't the last time we do this," Ionescu said.

Given how the fans -- and really, everybody from both the NBA and WNBA -- seemed to love it, it likely isn't the last time. Curry's prize was a championship belt, with images of goats -- as in GOATs -- on either side.

And he's the shooting GOAT, without question. But Ionescu almost gave him more than he could handle.