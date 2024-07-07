Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark, who missed all of his rookie season recovering from a left Achilles tendon rupture, has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities, the team said Sunday.

The Timberwolves said the 6-foot-4 Clark would participate in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas.

Minnesota selected Clark in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2023 NBA draft. He remained in the draft despite sustaining the injury on March 4 in the final game of the 2022-23 regular season while playing for UCLA.

Clark, 22, earned Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022-23 in addition to All-Pac-12 second team.

He averaged 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.3 steals and 19.1 minutes in 90 games (35 starts) with the Bruins. His junior season (2022-23) was his best with averages of 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 30.5 minutes per game.