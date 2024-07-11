Steph Curry throws an alley-oop to LeBron James who slams it home. (0:16)

Dwyane Wade had a flashback while watching Team USA's basketball exhibition match against Team Canada on Wednesday.

With just over 5:30 remaining in the third quarter, LeBron James gathered the ball after a Canada turnover and advanced it to Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors guard proceeded to throw an alley-oop to James. Curry looked away the moment the Los Angeles Lakers forward punched it home.

It was reminiscent of a famous similar play between Wade and James in a December 2010 game, which Wade posted about on X.

Wade called the play a "typical fast break" between him and James and said he never saw the dunk. The NBA Hall of Famer stopped by Team USA's practice Tuesday alongside Carmelo Anthony.

Wednesday marked the first time Curry and James played together on Team USA. James said teaming up with Curry, whom he called one of the greatest to ever play, is "an absolute treat."

The U.S. defeated Canada 86-72 and will next play Australia on Monday in Abu Dhabi.