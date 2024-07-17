Open Extended Reactions

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter had his request to play professional basketball in Greece denied by a federal judge Tuesday, one week after the former Toronto Raptors forward pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to a betting scandal.

In a docket post published Tuesday night, Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall refused to give Porter permission to play for Promitheas BC in the Greek Basketball League and Champions League in Europe.

Attorneys for Porter had asked Hall to return their client's U.S. passport and allow him to travel in Europe and reside in Patras, Greece, with his wife and the baby they are expecting. The request was unopposed by the United States attorney's office and the United States pretrial services officer, according to the document released earlier Tuesday.

Porter is scheduled to be sentenced in New York on Dec. 18. His attorneys wrote in a letter to Hall that Porter's overseas plans would not interfere with any of his legal obligations and that Promitheas BC officials are aware that he could be called back to the United States "at a moment's notice." Porter would continue his treatment plan for gambling addiction while overseas, and the team was planning to make opportunities available for in-person counseling in Greece, according to the filing.

Porter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court July 10 for his role in a betting scandal involving prop bets on his statistics in two games this past season. He was banned from the NBA in April and could face from 3½ to over four years in prison.

Four men also have been charged in the case.