          NBA teams take over social media with 2024-25 schedule release

          • ESPN staffAug 15, 2024, 09:42 PM

          The 2024-25 NBA schedule release has arrived, with marquee matchups on opening night.

          The Boston Celtics tip off the season against the New York Knicks on ring night. That showdown is followed by a meeting between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

          The NBA's Christmas Day games are equally full of stars.

          The Knicks open the day facing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, followed by the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers traveling to face the Celtics. LeBron James and the Lakers play Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the next matchup, before the night concludes with the Denver Nuggets vs. the Phoenix Suns.

          Teams around the NBA had creative ways of announcing their schedules.

          Minnesota used gold medalist Suni Lee to kick off its video, while New York utilized its "Alumni Row" members. Tony Allen, who will have his jersey retired this season, provided commentary for the Memphis Grizzlies' unveil. Phoenix tested its home opponents' capabilities of withstanding the sun.

          Here's a look at each team's schedule reveal on social media.

          Atlanta Hawks

          Boston Celtics

          Brooklyn Nets

          Charlotte Hornets

          Chicago Bulls

          Cleveland Cavaliers

          Dallas Mavericks

          Denver Nuggets

          Detroit Pistons

          Golden State Warriors

          Houston Rockets

          Indiana Pacers

          LA Clippers

          Los Angeles Lakers

          Memphis Grizzlies

          Miami Heat

          Milwaukee Bucks

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          New Orleans Pelicans

          New York Knicks

          Oklahoma City Thunder

          Orlando Magic

          Philadelphia 76ers

          Phoenix Suns

          Portland Trail Blazers

          Sacramento Kings

          San Antonio Spurs

          Toronto Raptors

          Utah Jazz

          Washington Wizards