The 2024-25 NBA schedule release has arrived, with marquee matchups on opening night.
The Boston Celtics tip off the season against the New York Knicks on ring night. That showdown is followed by a meeting between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.
The NBA's Christmas Day games are equally full of stars.
The Knicks open the day facing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, followed by the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers traveling to face the Celtics. LeBron James and the Lakers play Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the next matchup, before the night concludes with the Denver Nuggets vs. the Phoenix Suns.
Teams around the NBA had creative ways of announcing their schedules.
Minnesota used gold medalist Suni Lee to kick off its video, while New York utilized its "Alumni Row" members. Tony Allen, who will have his jersey retired this season, provided commentary for the Memphis Grizzlies' unveil. Phoenix tested its home opponents' capabilities of withstanding the sun.
Here's a look at each team's schedule reveal on social media.
Atlanta Hawks
In Atlanta, basketball will always find its way back to you ❤️— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 15, 2024
Our 2024-25 Schedule 🏀 Presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/pZHCA6nFXq
Boston Celtics
Run it back 📼 pic.twitter.com/f5zhwYuUFU— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 15, 2024
Brooklyn Nets
Can confirm (again) that these are, in fact, real teams. pic.twitter.com/0MDDOD1kTA— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 15, 2024
ASMR (A Satisfying Matchup Reveal)— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 15, 2024
2024-25 schedule presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/QTJFEtDGH4
Charlotte Hornets
The moment you've been waiting for...— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 15, 2024
Full schedule out now‼️
Chicago Bulls
Flipping through our 2024-25 schedule 👀✍️@ATT | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/HHz3sCUUH8— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 15, 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers
Can you solve the Cavs 2024-25 Schedule?— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 15, 2024
🔗 https://t.co/GTYKB7OSqQ@seatgeek | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8fwER3V4em
Dallas Mavericks
D-Live goes to the Dinosaur Park to take his mind off of basketball in the summer, but this particular visit was much different... 🦖💭 @Chime // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/kRRiyoUnIx— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 15, 2024
Denver Nuggets
Had a little help from some friends @Minions pic.twitter.com/scchU2XSFi— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 15, 2024
Detroit Pistons
Jit— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 15, 2024
𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣.
More than just a dance - a cultural expression of Detroit's grit, history, and unbreakable spirit. pic.twitter.com/MT7zQYdIPR
Golden State Warriors
The soundtrack to our season. Out NOW.@kpthrive || 2024-25 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/lufzncLcVo— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 15, 2024
Houston Rockets
🚨 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐇𝐀𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐃 🚨— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 15, 2024
We asked #QRocketsGuy to help us release the schedule with FREE TICKETS!
*hint: the QR code is still active 😏*https://t.co/14GX9PveF4 | #sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/WTwxRuBMG7
Indiana Pacers
step into Benn's Bakery with Bennedict Mathurin as he cooks up the 2024-25 schedule 🧁— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 15, 2024
"I take my time to make y'all smile." 😁 pic.twitter.com/zzazCu99Zj
LA Clippers
Kids these days... Let our drone give you the tour 👀— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 15, 2024
Clippers 2024-25 Schedule Release presented by @Ticketmaster! pic.twitter.com/Ef6mooVHMV
Los Angeles Lakers
Now boarding all flights for Los Angeles, welcome aboard.@Delta | 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4740Nr13Tf— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 15, 2024
August 15, 2024
Memphis Grizzlies
watchin basketball wit the sound on 🔊— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 15, 2024
Your 2024-25 full schedule: https://t.co/ZxHEVS7VSX | @orthosouth_ pic.twitter.com/fc0sxro07m
Miami Heat
This is our schedule release content. Give us our awards. pic.twitter.com/FC0irNVpzN— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 15, 2024
Milwaukee Bucks
Freakin' starving. pic.twitter.com/l1exOXzYD7— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 15, 2024
Minnesota Timberwolves
not very demure nor mindful.— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 15, 2024
introducing the 2024-25 Timberwolves Schedule 🐺 pic.twitter.com/4kz8wDfmor
New Orleans Pelicans
Hang it in the Louvre.— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 15, 2024
Your 2024-25 NBA schedule is here 🖼️#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/rEMs0IxktT
New York Knicks
The 2024-25 Schedule is out NOW.— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 15, 2024
peep the full schedule ➡️ https://t.co/C1qoF2XxyG pic.twitter.com/xTF3KaVovL
Oklahoma City Thunder
Tell a friend to tell a friend...the schedule is here! 📲😄— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 15, 2024
🗓️ https://t.co/80lZkeveHU pic.twitter.com/sXwMvS4AiI
Orlando Magic
welcome to the magicverse pic.twitter.com/QBTGjlIpAD— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 15, 2024
Philadelphia 76ers
back to s̶c̶h̶o̶o̶l̶ basketball 📚🏀 @Ticketmaster | 🎟️ https://t.co/DFSpFWFVRJ pic.twitter.com/xeRtLM9zo2— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 15, 2024
Phoenix Suns
⚠️ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING ⚠️— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 15, 2024
For schedule release, we tested how our opponents held up against the Phoenix Sun. @Ticketmaster | https://t.co/IW63nW58XF pic.twitter.com/CAfO0D1Qd9
Portland Trail Blazers
Cooked up something special 🍽️@DriveToyota | 2024-25 Schedule Release— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 15, 2024
Sacramento Kings
𝑹𝑶𝑨𝑹 is coming to a city near you 🗣️🦁— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 15, 2024
Kings 2024-25 Season presented by @kpthrive 📆 pic.twitter.com/prfKGWAygp
San Antonio Spurs
Going once, going twice... 🤠@HEB | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/c9eqwIJ3Jd— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 15, 2024
Toronto Raptors
Very Close to that time again 😈— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 15, 2024
Schedule Release presented by @TangerineHoops
Register for presale access here ➡️ https://t.co/WsncuiWkLM pic.twitter.com/PG5xT56HCz
Utah Jazz
. R— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 15, 2024
S C H E D U L E
L
E 2
J A Z Z 0
S 2 0 2 5
E 4#TakeNote | @seatgeek pic.twitter.com/QSvtGPdOGi
Washington Wizards
Got some help from the @JrWizards for this year's schedule release 🤣— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 15, 2024
🗓️ pres. by @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/jeQzMygFmh