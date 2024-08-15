Chiney Ogwumike proclaims her excitement for the opening night game between the Knicks and Celtics. (0:54)

The 2024-25 NBA schedule release has arrived, with marquee matchups on opening night.

The Boston Celtics tip off the season against the New York Knicks on ring night. That showdown is followed by a meeting between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA's Christmas Day games are equally full of stars.

The Knicks open the day facing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, followed by the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers traveling to face the Celtics. LeBron James and the Lakers play Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the next matchup, before the night concludes with the Denver Nuggets vs. the Phoenix Suns.

Teams around the NBA had creative ways of announcing their schedules.

Minnesota used gold medalist Suni Lee to kick off its video, while New York utilized its "Alumni Row" members. Tony Allen, who will have his jersey retired this season, provided commentary for the Memphis Grizzlies' unveil. Phoenix tested its home opponents' capabilities of withstanding the sun.

Here's a look at each team's schedule reveal on social media.

In Atlanta, basketball will always find its way back to you ❤️



Our 2024-25 Schedule 🏀 Presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/pZHCA6nFXq — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 15, 2024

Run it back 📼 pic.twitter.com/f5zhwYuUFU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 15, 2024

Can confirm (again) that these are, in fact, real teams. pic.twitter.com/0MDDOD1kTA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 15, 2024

ASMR (A Satisfying Matchup Reveal)



2024-25 schedule presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/QTJFEtDGH4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 15, 2024

The moment you've been waiting for...



Full schedule out now‼️ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 15, 2024

D-Live goes to the Dinosaur Park to take his mind off of basketball in the summer, but this particular visit was much different... 🦖💭 @Chime // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/kRRiyoUnIx — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 15, 2024

Had a little help from some friends @Minions pic.twitter.com/scchU2XSFi — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 15, 2024

Jit

𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣.



More than just a dance - a cultural expression of Detroit's grit, history, and unbreakable spirit. pic.twitter.com/MT7zQYdIPR — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 15, 2024

The soundtrack to our season. Out NOW.@kpthrive || 2024-25 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/lufzncLcVo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 15, 2024

🚨 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐇𝐀𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐃 🚨



We asked #QRocketsGuy to help us release the schedule with FREE TICKETS!



*hint: the QR code is still active 😏*https://t.co/14GX9PveF4 | #sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/WTwxRuBMG7 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 15, 2024

step into Benn's Bakery with Bennedict Mathurin as he cooks up the 2024-25 schedule 🧁



"I take my time to make y'all smile." 😁 pic.twitter.com/zzazCu99Zj — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 15, 2024

Kids these days... Let our drone give you the tour 👀



Clippers 2024-25 Schedule Release presented by @Ticketmaster! pic.twitter.com/Ef6mooVHMV — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 15, 2024

Now boarding all flights for Los Angeles, welcome aboard.@Delta | 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4740Nr13Tf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 15, 2024

This is our schedule release content. Give us our awards. pic.twitter.com/FC0irNVpzN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 15, 2024

not very demure nor mindful.



introducing the 2024-25 Timberwolves Schedule 🐺 pic.twitter.com/4kz8wDfmor — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 15, 2024

Hang it in the Louvre.



Your 2024-25 NBA schedule is here 🖼️#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/rEMs0IxktT — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 15, 2024

The 2024-25 Schedule is out NOW.



peep the full schedule ➡️ https://t.co/C1qoF2XxyG pic.twitter.com/xTF3KaVovL — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 15, 2024

Tell a friend to tell a friend...the schedule is here! 📲😄



🗓️ https://t.co/80lZkeveHU pic.twitter.com/sXwMvS4AiI — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 15, 2024

welcome to the magicverse pic.twitter.com/QBTGjlIpAD — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 15, 2024

⚠️ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING ⚠️



For schedule release, we tested how our opponents held up against the Phoenix Sun. @Ticketmaster | https://t.co/IW63nW58XF pic.twitter.com/CAfO0D1Qd9 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 15, 2024

Cooked up something special 🍽️@DriveToyota | 2024-25 Schedule Release — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 15, 2024

𝑹𝑶𝑨𝑹 is coming to a city near you 🗣️🦁



Kings 2024-25 Season presented by @kpthrive 📆 pic.twitter.com/prfKGWAygp — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 15, 2024

Very Close to that time again 😈



Schedule Release presented by @TangerineHoops

Register for presale access here ➡️ https://t.co/WsncuiWkLM pic.twitter.com/PG5xT56HCz — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 15, 2024

. R

S C H E D U L E

L

E 2

J A Z Z 0

S 2 0 2 5

E 4#TakeNote | @seatgeek pic.twitter.com/QSvtGPdOGi — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 15, 2024